Funeral services for Cynthia Delores Jackson Dodd, 75, of Mt. Airy, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Hillside Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Walter Singletary officiating. Interment will follow the service in Yonah Memorial Gardens, Demorest.

Mrs. Dodd passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Born April 20, 1945, in Stephens County, she was the daughter of the late James A. Jackson Sr. and the late Mary Ellen Rice Jackson. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dodd is preceded in death by her husband, Clinton Ernest Dodd.

Mrs. Dodd worked for Yonah Realty and later retired from Global Tech, Inc. Mrs. Dodd was an avid hunter and she also enjoyed making handmade macrame pieces.

Survivors include son, Michael Dodd (Shelia) of Toccoa; daughters, Christy Dodd Ivester (Chad), and Michelle Dodd McClain (Johnathan), of Mt. Airy; brothers, James A. Jackson Jr. of Forest Park, and Robert Jackson of Lavonia; sister, Linda Jackson Youngblood of Forest Park; grandchildren, David Dodd of Flowery Branch, Ashley Dodd of Flowery Branch, Levi Dodd of Toccoa, Jessica Dodd Kimbrell (John) of Lula, Justin McClain of Mt. Airy and Grace McClain of Mt. Airy; as well as great-grandchildren, Ethan Dodd and Peyton Dodd.

The Dodd family would also like to express their gratitude for the excellent care provided by Kindred Hospice and Deborah McClain.

