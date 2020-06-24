Body

Funeral services for Cynthia Diane Rowland Gragg, 59, of Clarkesville, were held Tuesday, June 23, at Hillside Memorial Chapel. Interment followed the service in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Gragg passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 following an extended illness.

Born Sept. 28, 1960, in Anderson and raised in Honea Path, South Carolina, she was the daughter of Junior Rowland and the late Naomi Fields Campbell. In addition to her mother, Mrs. Gragg is preceded in death by sister, Karen Rowland; grandmother, Zadie Rowland; and grandfather, James Carl Rowland Sr.

Mrs. Gragg was of the Baptist faith and she enjoyed hunting, fishing and classic cars, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandsons and great-grandsons. She was employed at Ten Cate where she was a weaver.

Survivors include her daughter, Leatha Gragg Johnson of Clarkesville; father, Junior Rowland of Cornelia; life partner, Patricia Jane Tench of Clarkesville; sisters, Sandra Rowland Bales (Jamie) of Cornelia, Lisa Lynn Thompson of Baldwin, Tammy Lynn Crocker of Baldwin, and Carla Wilson of Anderson, South Carolina; brothers, Jackie Dean Rowland of Cornelia ,and Eric Rowland of Anderson, South Carolina; grandsons, Austin Lee Wilbanks and Ethan Allen Johnson, both of Clarkesville; great-grandsons, Carsten Zayden Simmemon of Cornelia, and Koasta Lee Wilbanks of Clarkesville; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

