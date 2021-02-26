Body

Burial services for Daniel E. Barden, 90, of Orville, Ohio, will take place later this summer at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio where military rites will be observed.

Mr. Barden passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Justin T. Rogers Care Center Hospice in Akron, Ohio, following a period of declining health.

Born Dec. 29, 1930, in Cornelia, he was the son of the late Frank and Anne (Turpen) Barden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Ida Claudine Tomlin, Frank Lee Barden, Emily Louise Morgan, James Russel Barden, Lena McGahee, Billy Barden, and Mary Ann Caudell.

He graduated from Cornelia (GA) High School in 1949 and served as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force during Korean War (European Theater). He then earned a Bachelor of Science degree from North Georgia College and Southern University in 1958.

He worked as an engineer and purchasing manager for Babcock and Wilcox from 1958 to 1988, and then for Chem Power for six years, retiring in 1995.

Daniel was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion and attained the title of Master Gardener through the Ohio State University. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, gardening, traveling, and Goldbricking with neighbors and friends at The Glen's Spot.

Surviving are two daughters, Laurier (Glen) Likens, and Malia (Rick) Gunselman; five grandchildren, Rachelle (Nick) McNeill, Kyle (Ariella) Likens, Eric Likens, Mariah (Nate) Gray, and Madison Gunselman; great-grandson, Owen James McNeill; former wife, Barbara Barden; sister, Doris Goldman; two sisters-in-law, Jane and June Barden; many nieces and nephews; and extended family, Connie and Luke Serra, Sherry, Norm, Cole and Marielle Cadsawan, and Jessica Palmer.

The family wishes to thank Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, the Akron VA, and the Cleveland Clinic for the compassion and care extended to Daniel in his last days.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Justin T. Rogers Care Center Hospice, 3358 Ridgewood Road, Akron, OH, 44333, https://my.clevelandclinic.org/locations/directions/428-justin-t-rogers-hospice-care-center.

Auble Funeral Home in Orrville is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at aublefuneralhome.com.