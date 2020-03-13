Body

A private family celebration of life for Daniel Lewis "Dan" Pate, 82, of Maysville, formerly of Birmingham, Alabama, and Melbourne, Florida, will be held at a later time.

Mr. Pate passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Born Dec. 22, 1937, in Birmingham, Alabama, he was a son of the late Fred Sr. and Phyllis Crawford Pate. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Greg Pate; brothers, Fred Pate Jr. and Johnny Pate; as well as his sister, Barbara Gibson.

Dan spent most of his life in Melbourne, Florida where he taught Physics and Aviation Science at Eau Gallie High School. He received numerous accolades during his teaching career and was awarded Teacher of the Year on multiple occasions. Dan enjoyed spending his summers at his Montana cabin in the mountains and was of the Non-Denominational Faith.

Survivors include his daughter, Valerie Pate Gragg of Clarkesville; granddaughters, Cassidy Gragg and Morgan Gragg, both of Clarkesville; brothers, Kenny Pate and Bobby Pate; sister, Beth Moore, all of Alabama; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Dan's wishes were to be cremated.

