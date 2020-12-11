Body

Private graveside services for David Dorsey "Sonny" Saxon, 83, of Lula, will be held at Belton Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Swayne Cochran officiating.

Mr. Saxon passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

Born Feb. 6, 1937, in Lula, he was a son of the late Grady Price Saxon and Idell Smith Saxon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Lavern Jordan Saxon; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Irene Saxon; brothers-in-law, Talmadge Echols and Howard Collins.

Mr. Saxon served his country in the National Guard and founded David Saxon Construction in 1964. Mr. Saxon was an active and hardworking man who enjoyed trading cars and equipment. He was a member of Belton Baptist Church.

Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Ricky Cronic of Lula; son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Lisa Saxon of Lula; grandchildren and spouses, Tyler and Amanda Cronic, Austin and Havolynne Saxon, Logen Saxon, Baylee Saxon and Sydney Saxon; great-grandchildren, Chesnie Cronic, Chanler Cronic, Ellie Cronic, Ava Saxon, Sarah Lewis Saxon and Truett Saxon; brother and sister-in-law, Grady and Linda Saxon of Lula; sisters, Rachel Echols and Anita Collins, both of Lula; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Saxon's memory to Belton Baptist Church, c/o Ronnie D. Loggins, 6625 Belton Bridge Road, Lula, GA 30554.

Those in attendance are asked to please adhere to the public health and social distancing guidelines regarding COVID-19.

