Funeral services for David Kenneth Fowler, 67, of Demorest, are scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Hillside Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Chad Parker and the Rev. Ray Turpin officiating. Interment will follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Fowler went home to be with the Lord Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

Born Aug. 31, 1953, in Habersham County, he was a son of the late Moses David and Dorothy Helen Jones Fowler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his little sister, Debbie Carol Fowler; sister and brother-in-law, Velma Jean and Leroy Gragg.

David was in the first graduating class of Habersham Central High School in 1971. He was employed as a truck driver with Pratt Industries for over 26 years. David was a true gentleman, always willing to help someone in need. In his spare time, he enjoyed good coffee, golfing, gun collecting, and shopping, especially at 129 Salvage. Most of all, David enjoyed spending precious time with his family, especially with his children and grandsons.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Jared and Kelly Fowler of Benton, Louisiana; son and girlfriend, Jordan Fowler and Danae Smith of Mt. Airy; brothers and sisters-in-law, Donald Fowler of Buford, Douglas and Rhonda Fowler and Tommy and Anna Fowler, all of Demorest; sisters and brothers-in-law, Cheryl and Freddie Pitts and Margaret and David Leford, all of Demorest; grandchildren, John Fowler, Kayden Fowler, and Jase Fowler all of Benton; several nieces, nephews, one great-niece, one great-nephew; three honorary grandchildren; and his grand dog, Bo.

In lieu of flowers and colorful weeds, the family requests that all donations be made in memory of David Fowler to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by visiting stjude.org

