Funeral services for Dawn McDaniel Brown, 52, of Cornelia, were held Thursday, Dec. 31, at Hillside Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Trent Smith and the Rev. Frank Pratt officiating. Interment followed in the Hillside Gardens Cemetery.

Mrs. Brown went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.

Born July 19, 1968, in Decatur, she was a daughter of Dewey McDaniel of Snellville, and the late Dianne Johnson McDaniel.

Dawn started her teaching career with North Georgia Technical College. She taught for the Habersham County School System at Habersham Central High School where she was serving her 24th year in education. Teaching was her passion and watching her students achieve their goals was the highlight of her career. Most of all was her love for her family, especially her husband and children. Dawn was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her husband of 23 years, Tim Brown; daughter, Brittney Brown; son, Jacob Brown, all of Cornelia; father, Dewey McDaniel of Snellville; sister and brother-in-law, Donna and the Rev. Frank Pratt of Dacula; niece, Kristy Pratt; nephew and spouse, Jeremy and Savannah Pratt; other relatives and a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Dawn Brown to showhope.org

An online guest register is available at HillsideMemorialChapel.com

Arrangements were in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.