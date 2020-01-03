Body

Funeral services for Debra Maezola Bradshaw Gerrin, 79, of Demorest, are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Mud Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Ray Turpin and Pastor James Lyons officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Gerrin passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.

Born Aug. 29, 1940, in Hiawassee, she was a daughter of the late Marchard Kimsey and Altha Jane Owenby Bradshaw. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Carlton Doude Gerrin; and many brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Gerrin was a nurse for Habersham Medical Center where she retired after 34 years of service. She was a member of Mud Creek Baptist Church for 50 years. She enjoyed reading, sewing, sitting on the porch swing, and spending time with family especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her son and his fiancée, Jeffrey Scott Gerrin and Cheryl Wilbanks of Demorest; daughter and son-in-law, Sheila Althea and Bryan Nathan Bennett Sr. of Mt. Airy; grandchildren, Kyle Lovell, Whitley Reichenberg, Megan Gerrin, Casey Bryant, Leasha Bennett, Carly Shirley, Brandon Stroud and Kaydon Bass; great-grandchildren, Caroline Lovell, Gavin Baker, Aaliyah Torres, Daxxon Shirley and Payton Shirley; brother, Ward Kimsey Bradshaw of Carnesville; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the funeral home.

