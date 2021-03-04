Body

Denita Hix, 45, of Cornelia, passed away Feb. 8, 2021.

Denita was loved dearly by all her family, and everyone that met her. Denita was energetic, funny, and artistic. She never met a stranger; she will forever live in our hearts.

She is survived by her son, Joseph Hix of Alto; her mother, Claudia (June) Cochran of Cornelia; her father, Jerry Elmore; her husband, Jeff Hix of Alto; brothers, Jerry Elmore of Covington, Scott Elmore of Atlanta, and Sam Elmore of Winder; and sister, Margaret Elmore of Nebraska. She is also survived by several cousins, aunts, uncle, and more relatives.

