Graveside Services for Dorene Flanagan Pilgrim, 79, of Cornelia, will be held today at 1 p.m., at Yonah Memorial Gardens in Demorest, with the Rev. Gary Hefner officiating.

Mrs. Pilgrim passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020.

Born on July 5, 1940 in Hall County, to the late Andrew and Bessie Ferguson Flanagan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roy Leon Pilgrim; sons, Ricky Hicks, Eric Hicks; and several siblings.

She worked for Fieldale Farms as an inspector. After leaving Fieldale, she and her husband owned and operated Gillsville Cafe for nine years.

Mrs. Pilgrim is survived by her step-daughter and spouse, Sharon and Andy Jackson, of Cornelia; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Joe and Evelyn Flanagan, of Gainesville; Haeward and Dollie Flanagan, of Gainesville; grandchildren, Nicholas Hicks, Nathan Hicks; step-grandchildren, Dylan Jackson and Sarah Jackson.

Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.