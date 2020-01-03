Body

Funeral services for Doris Betty Ivester Coker, 81, of Clarkesville, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel with the Rev. Johnny Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Connie Berry officiating.

Mrs. Coker went to be with her Lord and Savior Dec. 31, 2019, following an extended illness.

Born Feb. 13, 1938, in Clarkesville, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Valree Moore Ivester. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Howard Ivester.

She was formerly employed for 40 plus years with Scovill Manufacturing Company. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Demorest. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, embroidering, crocheting, decorating cakes, growing flowers and cooking.

Survivors include her loving husband of 34 years, O'Dell Coker of Clarkesville; daughter and son-in-law, Karen Alethea and Douglas Vermon Banks of Flowery Branch; son and daughter-in-law, Santford Rodney and Paige Jacquelin Knight of Gainesville; step-daughter and husband, Cindy and Allen Holcomb of Mt. Airy; step-son and wife, Randy and Regina Coker of Clarkesville; step-son, Larry Coker of Clarkesville; grandchildren, Jordan Douglas Banks, Jacob Lewis Banks, Creighton Knight, Kinsey Knight, Adam Christopher Holcomb, Daniel Odell Holcomb, and Thomas Dewey Holcomb; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Julia Ivester of Cartersville; and sister-in-law, Mildred Williams of Baldwin.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the funeral home.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Gideons International South Camp, P.O. Box 195, Baldwin, GA 30511, Shriner's Hospital Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, or St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

For those wishing to express online condolences, may do so by visiting whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are in care of Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.