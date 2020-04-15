Body

Private family services for Doris Helen Taylor, 78, of Cornelia, will be held at Yonah Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Taylor passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Born Jan. 30, 1942 in Demorest, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Joseph Chapman and Ethel (Parson) Chapman. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Barry Stephen Taylor Sr.

Mrs. Taylor was a homemaker and had a love of antique picking and going to car shows with her husband.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Barry Taylor Jr. and Donna Taylor of Mt. Airy, and Joey and Wendy Taylor of Cornelia; brother, Garnett Chapman of Habersham County; grandchildren, Ryan, Drew, Chandler, Carson, and Grayson Taylor.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel at 245 Central Avenue, Demorest.