Private services for immediate family of Doris Marie Edge, 89, of Gainesville, will be held graveside Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Gateway Memory Park, Cleveland.

Mrs. Edge went to be with her Lord, March 21, 2020, after a long, full life of blessing others.

Born Dec. 28, 1930, in Staten Island, New York, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy Eldredge Holland and Clarence Thomas Holland.

Shortly after birth, she moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, where she spent the next 50 years. The following 25 years she lived in Lake Hamilton, Florida. Upon retirement in 2002, she moved to the beautiful mountains of North Georgia.

Doris is survived by her husband of 65 years, Charles Edge of Cleveland; and their three children, Robert Keith Edge of Cornelia, Clifton Allen Edge of Quincy, Florida, and Kim Doke Fletter of Cleveland. She also leaves behind her sister, Jean Williams of Raleigh, North Carolina; six very special grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Her father was stationed in the U.S. Coast Guard in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where Doris and her girlfriends enjoyed a wonderful youth at the beach. She maintained lifelong friendships with the girls she met in school.

She married Charles Edge at the age of 23 at Parkway Christian Church, Plantation, Florida, and faithfully raised their three children in the church. Their many acts of ministry included supporting Wycliffe missionaries for decades and teaching Sunday school; Doris loved teaching the children.

Her vocations were many, but her favorite was running the computer lab at Loughman Oaks Elementary in central Florida. There she earned a reputation of being firm but fair, charitable to all, and always concerned with the needs of others. Doris loved to grow roses and blessed many with surprise bouquets and notes of encouragement. She spent hours making elaborate glitter stickers she would use to reward her students. Outside of school, her Christian faith kept her active in serving the community, delivering meals and visiting at the nursing home.

Doris retired from the Polk County Florida School District after 22 years of service. She moved to Cleveland, with her husband, Charles, and they became members of Helen First Baptist Church. She remained active in her retirement with hobbies that included card making, portraits, and gardening. Doris touched countless lives and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Flowers will be acknowledged, but in lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to either Helen First Baptist Church, Helen, or Homestead Hospice, Blairsville.

