There will be public celebration of life for Douglas "Doug" Henry, 71, when circumstances permit.

Mr. Henry, son of Dr. Charles and Helen Henry, well known Clarkesville attorney, died suddenly April 13, 2020.

Born Aug. 17, 1948, in Toccoa, he spent his childhood in Clarkesville, and graduated from Toccoa High School. He got a master’s degree in social work from the University of Georgia and finally a law degree from Georgia State University. While living in Atlanta, he sang in the Atlanta Symphony Chorus under Robert Shaw.

Doug's love of the outdoors brought him back to his childhood roots in Clarkesville. He opened his law practice in Clarkesville in 1986. He served as Chief Magistrate Judge for Habersham County for several years.

He was deeply involved in community activities. He served on the Board of the Habersham Medical Center, Soque River Watershed Association, the Clarkesville Library Board, the Clarkesville Planning Commission, and the Habersham Election Board. He was a longstanding member of Grace-Calvary Episcopal Church, where he sang in the choir.

Hiking and canoeing locally and afar were his favorite activities, including Boundary Waters National Park and the Lewis and Clark Canoe Trail. Doug probably hiked every trail in North Georgia, and he was well known in Clarkesville for walking everywhere before walking was the thing to do.

Doug was married twice, and he is survived by a son, Alex, 20, who attends college at University of North Georgia; he is also survived by three siblings, Cassie, Alan, and Bruce.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Soque River Watershed Association, P.O. Box 1901, Clarkesville, GA, 30523 or Grace Calvary Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 490, Clarkesville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.