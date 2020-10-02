Body

Funeral services for Dr. Stanley Kent White, 64, of the Hollingsworth Community in Alto, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Hillside Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Terry Rice, Dr. Brian James and Mr. Brent Smith officiating. Interment will follow the service at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery.

Dr. White passed away Sept. 28, 2020, after a declining period of health.

Born Aug. 2, 1956, he was the son of the late Charles L. and Lucille Saville White of Cornelia. In addition to his parents, Dr. White was preceded in death by father-in-law, J. D. James.

He was a graduate of Habersham Central High School, Piedmont College, and a 1985 graduate of Medical College of Georgia in Augusta where he earned a Doctor of Medical Dentistry. Before retiring in 2016, Dr. White practiced general dentistry in Cornelia for more than 30 years where he was voted Best Dentist by the community five times from 2009 until 2016 when he retired.

Dr. White was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and especially trips/adventures planned with his friends. He was also a car and motorcycle enthusiast who loved antique cars, muscle cars, and anything that went fast including his prized 1970 Pontiac GTO. Before retiring, Dr. White was involved with the Baptist Mobile Health Ministry through Habersham Baptist Association where he volunteered with the program as a treatment provider and a board member. He was a member of Level Grove Baptist Church. Most of all "Doc" was known for his sense of humor and dry wit. He loved nothing more than a good laugh, joke, prank, and enjoying life.

Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Selena James White of Hollingsworth; son, Jarred James White of Hollingsworth; brother, Mark White of Alto; sister and brother-in-law, Donna White Kearney and her husband, Capt. R. Kevin Kearney, SC USN, (Ret.) of Norfolk, Virginia; mother-in law, Barbara James of Demorest; brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Brian and Paula James of Demorest; nieces, Morgan, Aubrey, Annabelle, and Aedyn James; as well as many cousins and extended family members.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service Friday from 10 until 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Level Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 416, Cornelia, GA 30531.

An online guest book is available for the White family at hillsidememorialchapel.com.

Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.