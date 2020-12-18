Body

In consideration of public health and safety, a celebration of life for Duane Jerome Bridges, 86, of the Batesville Community, Clarkesville, will be held later.

Mr. Bridges went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

Born Feb. 12, 1934, in Geddes, South Dakota, he was a son of the late Virgil and Maude Durham Bridges. In addition to his parents, Duane was preceded in death by his brother, Kenny Bridges; and his sisters, Betty Krumbach and Thelma Theel.

Duane served his country proudly in the United States Air Force with 10 years of dedicated service. He along with his wife, Janice helped with the startup of Handy City Home Improvement Companies in Texas and Louisiana. Duane and Janice moved to Georgia in 1975, where they helped with the startup of Home Depot Home Improvement stores. His last endeavor was owning The Bicycle Shop. They retired to the North Georgia mountains 24 years ago where they made their home in the Batesville Community.

Survivors include his loving wife, Janice Schneider Bridges of the Batesville Community, Clarkesville; three nieces, three nephews, and a host of friends.

