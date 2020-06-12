Body

A memorial service for Edith "Edie" Lancaster Mussler, 89, will be held at 11 a.m. electronically via Zoom Saturday, June 20. Please contact a family member for information on how to join the service virtually. Messages of condolence may be sent to: mccreryandharra.com.

Mrs. Mussler passed away peacefully in Wilmington, Delaware, May 28, 2020, from complications of COVID 19.

Born Oct. 25, 1930, in Naples, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Oren Wilson Lancaster from Spartanburg County, South Carolina, and Lucy Lancaster née Brittain from Henderson County, North Carolina. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her sister, Alma Lancaster Grubbs; and her husband, Walt.

Edie grew up in the mountains of western North Carolina and graduated from Maryville College in East Tennessee. She began her career as a schoolteacher in Atlanta, where she met her first husband, B. Forrest Clayton. They had three children and moved between Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey and South Carolina. Upon her separation from Forrest in 1963, she and her children settled in the suburbs of Atlanta, where she taught elementary school in the DeKalb County School System for over 30 years. In 1991, she married Walter G. Mussler, and they moved to northern Georgia, where they enjoyed homes on Lake Hartwell and Clarkesville. In every place she lived, Edie was an active member of the Presbyterian church. She was a devoted mother and had a love for music, animals, church and family, all of which she passed on to her children and grandchildren. Edie especially enjoyed singing hymns and had several dogs throughout her life that brought her tremendous joy. She also enjoyed watercolor painting, hiking, flowers, square dancing and traveling. She will be lovingly remembered for her bright smile, sense of humor, kindness, generosity and resilience.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, David Clayton (Julie George), Randy Clayton (Tim Rodden) and Carole Turlington (Jack Turlington) who mourn her death and give thanks for her life. Also mourning her death are her grandchildren, Stephanie Clayton, Joelle Clayton and Hannah Clayton; her nieces and nephews, Jeff Grubbs, Cyndi Horvath, Scott Grubbs, Tim Grubbs and Amy Moore.

The family is grateful for the compassionate care Edie received at Parkview Nursing and Rehab, Wilmington, Delaware, Clary Care Center, Toccoa, and The Oaks at Scenic View, Baldwin.