Funeral services for Edith Janet Scott Hobart, 78, of Clarkesville, are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Hillside Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Phil DeMore officiating. Interment will follow in the Hillside Gardens Cemetery.

Mrs. Hobart went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct.17, 2020, following an extended illness.

Born Oct. 17, 1942, in Syracuse, NY, she was a daughter of the late Vernon & Frances Welch Scott. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Ritman; and her sister, Shirley Goodrich.

Mrs. Hobart was a professional seamstress for many years, as well as an accomplished amateur artist. She was a faithful member of Clarkesville First United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her loving husband of 48 years, Leamon H. Hobart of Clarkesville; sons and daughter-in-law, Kevin D. Youngs; Kris & Micole Youngs of St. Petersburg, FL; daughters and sons-in-law, Lesa & Brian Morrison of Fort Worth, TX; Kathy & Joe Parker of Lincolnton, NC; brother, Walter Scott of Cherry Hill, NY; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; other relatives & friends.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from Noon until the service hour on Wednesday.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.