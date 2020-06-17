Body

Funeral services for Edward Logan "Eddie" Ferguson, 44, of Baldwin, were held Monday, June 15, at Mountain View Baptist Church in Baldwin with the Rev. Terry Rice officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery with Masonic Rites provided by the Hollingsworth Masonic Lodge No. 355 F&A.M.

Mr. Ferguson went home to be with the Lord Friday, June 12, 2020 at his residence.

Born Aug. 4, 1975, in Demorest, he was a son of Thomas Anthony and Rachel Alexander Ferguson of Baldwin. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Tyler Ferguson.

Eddie was a 1993 graduate of Habersham Central High School and attended North Georgia Technical College. He was the owner and operator of Fast Eddie's Custom Body's. Eddie enjoyed rabbit hunting, dancing, pretty women, and loved car racing. Most of all, he enjoyed precious time with his son, Mason, his family, and friends. He was a member of the Hollingsworth Masonic Lodge No. 355 F&A.M. and attended Mountain View Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, survivors include his son, Mason Jayce Ferguson of Grayson; brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Jody Ferguson of Baldwin; niece and fiance, Tori Ferguson and Chad Edwards of Anderson, South Carolina; nephews, Haden Martin of Colbert, and Haze Ferguson of Baldwin; two great-nieces; one great-nephew; aunts, uncles, cousins, special friends, Tim, Tina, and Parris Simmons of Baldwin, Chris Ausburn of Alto, Sheila Franklin of Baldwin; and a host of other friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested that the racing community wear their racing shirts, hats, and bring any cars to the service that Eddie worked on.

An online guest registry is available for the Ferguson family at www.HillsideMemorialChapel.com

Arrangements were in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.