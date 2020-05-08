Body

Private graveside services for Eleanor Mae Hollifield Mote, 104, of Demorest, will be held at Yonah Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Mote went home to be with the Lord Friday, May 1, 2020.

Born Sept. 4, 1915, she was the daughter of the late Robert Daniel Hollifield and Nora Elizabeth Hollifield. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Howard A. Mote; sons, Leon Mote, Harrison Mote, Wesley Mote; sisters, Frances Moody; Julia Cobb; Ruby Lee Taylor; and brother, Bud Hollifield.

Mrs. Mote was a homemaker and a member of the Demorest Church of God where she taught the Adult Ladies Sunday School Class for over 50 years. Mrs. Mote and her husband served as Foster Parents for many years, housing nearly 60 children. Eleanor was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her grandchildren, Deborah Willis, Elaine Wood, Brenda Willis, Sheila Green, Barry Mote, Chrystal Lewallen, and Harlan Mote; great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and foster children.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, Demorest.