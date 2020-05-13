Body

The family of Ella Sue Gordon Trotman, 80, of Clarkesville, will have a graveside celebration Saturday, May 16, at Rocky Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Tiger.

Mrs. Trotman went home to be with the Lord Monday, May 11, 2020.

Born Dec. 19, 1939, in Rabun County, she was the daughter of the late James and Dessie Thomas Gordon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Rev. William A. Trotman Jr. (W.A); four brothers, Frank, Lee, Joe and infant Jackie; and six sisters, Lou Ellen, Annie, Hazel, Estella, Viola, and Mary.

Sue was a member of Clarkesville United Methodist Church. She worked faithfully with the Mission Team, Jetsetters, Soup Kitchen and Community Thrift Store. Sue will always be fondly remembered as a Diamond in the gospel trio "Two Diamonds and a Rock." Performing with Debbie Alley and Emerson Murphy, her church family was blessed on many occasions as she picked her guitar and sang many southern comfort gospel songs with the occasional Five Pounds of Possum and other fun songs.

After her retirement from the Habersham County Schools nutrition program, Sue's passion and love for her family took priority. She became "Granny Sue" to her grandchildren and would usually have, at least, six or eight of them in tow as moms and dads worked. She created many precious memories for them that will last a lifetime. Her great-grandchildren received a taste of that love as well.

Sue is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Ronny and Donna Trotman, Scott and Sthar Trotman, and Lee and Deborah Trotman; daughter, Laverne Hopkins; daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Mike Bramblett. In addition, she is survived by brothers, John Gordon, Bill Gordon, and Bob Gordon; and sister, Jean Christy. Surviving grandchildren are Josh Trotman, Trista Trotman Crumley, Stockton Trotman, Justin Trotman, Jeremy Trotman, Seth Trotman, Eric Trotman, Adam Trotman, Kelli Brown, Mikel Bramblett, and Amanda Watts; as well as 13 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Clarkesville Community Thrift Store.

