Graveside services for Emily Imogene 'Jean' Barnes, 94, of Dalton, formerly of Cornelia, will be held Thursday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m. at Yonah Memorial Gardens in Demorest.

Mrs. Barnes went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

Born March 2, 1926, in Banks County, she was the daughter of Dewitt and Eula Corine Ariail. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James V. Simmons; husband Claude V. Barnes; brothers William T. Ariail and Horace D. Ariail; sister-in-law Martha Ariail; and brother-in-law David M Martin, Sr.

Mrs. Barnes was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Cornelia. She worked for Cornelia Bank for many years until opening Northeast Georgia Fabric Center in Cornelia. She was an avid seamstress and pianist and enjoyed baking, gardening and loving on her grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Susan Simmons Harden and Randall of Dalton; son and daughter-in-law, James C. Simmons and Carmen of Charlotte, MI; stepson and daughter-in-law Keith Barnes and Brenda of Cornelia; sister Francine 'Keta' Martin of Cornelia; grandchildren Mike Maney of Budapest, Hungary, Karin Maney McGill of Dalton, Jennifer Barnes McDaniel of Griffin, Lorri Barnes Turner of Flowery Branch, Kevin McKeever of Ft. Myers, Florida and Katie McKeever Roberts of Traverse City, Michigan. 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Barnes loved gathering her family around the dinner table, visiting with friends and having fellowship with her church family. She was a kind and loving mother, grandmother and sister. She will be greatly missed.

The family would like to thank the staff at Reflections Memory Care, Tranquility of Dalton Senior Living Home, Amedisys Hospice of Dalton, and Carol Cannon of Dalton, and The Oaks of Baldwin for their care.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Ministry of Mike and Kelley Maney, checks made payable to CRU can be mailed to Mike Maney, 1813 E. Ramble Court, Decatur, GA 30033, or donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Cornelia.

The family respectfully requests that all in attendance adhere to public health and social distancing guidelines.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.