Funeral services for Emma Forrester Mullinax, 86, of Clarkesville, are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb.8, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart with the Rev. Connie Berry and the Rev. Chris York officiating. Interment will follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Mullinax passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

Born Dec. 13, 1933, in Demorest, she was a daughter of the late Will and Cora Duskie Ivie Forrester. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Guy Howard Mullinax; and 12 brothers and sisters. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Mrs. Mullinax was a caregiver and a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Larry Mullinax of Clarkesville, Barry and Charlene Mullinax of Clarkesville, J.G. and Bonnie Mullinax of Mt. Airy, and Earnest and Jo Mullinax of Alto; daughter, Teresa Mullinax of Clarkesville; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 and 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the funeral home.

