A private family graveside service for Emmett D. K. Stephenson, 76, of Alto, will be held at Yonah Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Stephenson passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Born Dec. 13, 1943, in Wahiawa, Hawaii, he was the son of the late David Baggs and Lucy Kelii Stephenson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Virgil Lee Morris Stephenson.

Mr. Stephenson was a retired United States Army Veteran having 22 years of service. After retirement from the military, he served with the Georgia Department of Corrections for 22 years, and then retired. He was a member of The Torch Worship Center as well as the Grant Reeves V.F.W. Post 7720. Emmett was known as "Umpa" to his grandchildren, and was a loving husband, father and Umpa.

Survivors include his daughter, Tamie Renee Hoopii Stephenson of Cornelia; sons, Virgil Duane Stephenson of Cornelia, and David Baggs Stephenson of Murrayville; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

