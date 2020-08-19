Body

A visitation service for Emory Curtis Sellers, 73, of Mt. Airy, was held Monday, Aug. 17, at Hillside Memorial Chapel.

Mr. Sellers went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family and friends.

Born May 7, 1947, in the Prospect Community of Franklin County, he was a son of the late Curtis Lenard and Gracie Mae Fowler Sellers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Fannie Scroggs.

Emory was married May 15, 1965 to Annie Loudermilk. He retired from Habersham Metal Products Company and worked in later years on his familys poultry farm. Emory had a tremendous love for everyone and to his family he was a legend. He was a gentleman with a true servant’s heart who would go out of his way to make sure everyone had what they needed.

Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Annie Loudermilk Sellers of Mt. Airy; daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Steve Ash of Mt. Airy; son and daughter-in-law, David and Angie Sellers of Cleveland; grandchildren, Seth and Maddie Ash; Kayla Parker; Austin and Lindy Sellers; great-grandchildren, Marley Martin, Audry Martin, Cayden Ash, Connor and Scarlett Parker, Maverick Canady, and Amelia Mia Sellers; brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Mary Sellers of Toccoa; sisters, Mattie Lee and Judy Crocker, both of Carnesville; sister and brother-in-law, Mable and Wade Holcomb of Eastanollee; as well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

