A private immediate family interment for Ernest Hal Woods Jr.,91, of Clarkesville, was held at Hillside Memorial Gardens April 6, with his pastor, Anthony Rabern, officiating. A reunion of family and friends to share memories and celebrate a life well-lived will be held at a later date.

Mr. Woods went home to spend eternity in heaven Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Born Aug. 21, 1928, in Gainesville, he grew up during the Great Depression which etched the strong work ethic he bore throughout his life. His parents, Lillie Jarrard Woods Partain and Ernest Hal Woods Sr., greeted him in heaven along with his "Grandpa," Tom Jarrard, who had the greatest influence on his young life. His mother-in-law and father-in-law, Vera Nix Dorsey and Ernest Hayes Dorsey; his beloved son-in-law Edward "Ebbie" Strain; along with many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins and friends were reunited with him for eternal life.

At 91 years old, he lived a full life pursuing his many dreams and accomplishments. He faced life squarely with frankness and integrity, with his wife of 71 years, the love of his life, planted firmly by his side.

Surviving him are his wife, Ernesteen "Teen" Dorsey Woods; daughter, Barbara Woods Strain; son, Ernest Hal "Bucky" Woods III and wife, Juliann C. Woods; grandchildren, Jon Michael Strain and wife, Catherine, Melinda "Mindy" Woods Cowart and husband, Brett, and Jason E. Fowler; six great-grandchildren, Ebby and Woods Strain, Jace and Jayde Baxter, and Zaedon and Killian Cowart; his brother, Tom Woods and wife, Sharron; sisters, Cathy Woods Shaw, and Judy Woods Anderson; his brothers-in-law and wives, Don and Nancy Dorsey, and Doug and Renee Dorsey; and chosen family, Tootie and Don Hayhurst; and many nieces and nephews.

Hal grew up surrounded by his family in Gainesville and Winder, selling The Grit newspapers and ushering at both movie theaters in downtown Gainesville. He graduated from Gainesville High School and attended the University of Georgia (until his money ran out), where he was elected president of his freshman class. His lifelong and fervent love for The Varsity and the Bulldogs developed during his time in Athens.

His faithfulness and devotion to God, country, and family served as an inspiration. He bore his lifestyle of Christian discipleship loudly and profoundly with amazing stamina even as he became increasingly incapacitated by poor eyesight and Alzheimers. His friends and family were blessed by his quick wit, storytelling, problem solving, and sincerity. Mentoring many young people, he was an eternal optimist, always giving encouragement to those around him.

Hal's life was guided by his faith and Christian principles. He served as a deacon in his church memberships. His passion for soul winning, especially of children, drove him to serve in many capacities on the local, state, and national level of Child Evangelism Fellowship, serving as Chairman of the Board of Child Evangelism Fellowship International, through which he visited nearly every continent in the world. He and friend/business partner Harry Hilliard founded Central Heights Christian School. He was a lay volunteer with and served on both the Georgia Baptist Home Mission Board and the Southern Baptist Home Mission Board. He was a member of Harvest Bible Fellowship.

Known for both his wisdom and intuition in business, Hal was successful in many ventures in the area. In 1961, he moved his young family to Clarkesville, and opened Woods Hardware, later expanding to include appliances, electronics, and furniture. His salesmanship, marketing acuity, and keen eye for sales talent grew the company, including the construction of the building currently housing Woods Merchantile.

He founded or partnered in other local businesses, including Nix-Woods Ford in Toccoa, Shield Realty, and Georgia Living magazine. In the early 1970's, he purchased Hazel Creek Apple Orchards, giving him the opportunity to satisfy a personal passion of his, farming. Hal was also a successful real estate developer always striving for wise land use and stewardship of God's creation. Some of his developments were Rosewood, Riverwilde, Sillycook, Adairs Mill, and Laurel Place.

Recognizing that God through his community blessed his family and businesses, Hal felt a strong responsibility to support and promote it. He along with Amilee Graves founded the Mountain Laurel Festival in Clarkesville. He served on the board of directors of First National Bank of Habersham, was a charter member and charter secretary of the Rotary Club of Habersham County, charter member of the Habersham Chamber of Commerce, and the Northeast Georgia Board of Realtors. Along with others, he helped start the Clarkesville Little League. He was appointed by the County Commission as a member of the Habersham County Industrial Authority.

The family gratefully declines flowers, but prayers and the sharing of memories are encouraged. Memorials can be made to the Woods Strain endowment of the Habersham Rotary Club Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 513, Cornelia, GA 30531; or Child Evangelism Fellowship of Georgia, P.O. Box 1795, Lawrenceville, GA 30046.

Hal Woods, "Daddy", "Papa", lived for the day when Jesus said to him, "Well done, My good and faithful servant, enter into the joy of thy Lord."

