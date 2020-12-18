Body

A private family graveside service for Eunice Allene Garner Stovall, 92, formerly of Gainesville and Cleveland will be held Friday, Dec. 18, at Gateway Memorial Park in Cleveland with Dr. Bob Cain officiating.

Mrs. Stovall passed away Monday, Dec 14, 2020.

Born Feb. 6, 1928, in Cleveland, she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Lessie Dalton Garner. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Wayne M. Stovall; brothers, Vernon and Ezra Garner; and sister, Lou Ella Barrett.

Mrs. Stovall was first a homemaker, but she also was retired from Talon and Ames Textile. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Stovall was a loving and encouraging mother and a kind and loving friend. In her spare time, she was an accomplished gardener. A superb cook and an avid reader of books.

Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Melvin Stovall (Evelyn) of Elberton, and David D. Stovall (Kim Walters) of Gainesville; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda Cain (Bob) of Bishop; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry Garner of Cleveland; sisters, Barbara Palmer of Cleveland, and Katie Jean Pitts of Gainesville; sister-in-law, Marilyn S. Lacy of Cleveland; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Georgia Mountain Food Bank, 1642 Calvary Industrial Dr. SW, Gainesville, GA 30507.

Those in attendance are asked to please adhere to public health and social distancing guidelines regarding COVID-19.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements