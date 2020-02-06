Body

Funeral services for Evelyn Allen Sweeten, 76, of Demorest, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Hillside Memorial Chapel. The Rev. Bill Trotter and the Rev. Austin Kelley will officiate with interment to follow the service in Cool Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Sweeten passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.

Born Sept. 19, 1943, in White County, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Martha Savannah Sosebee Allen. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sweeten is preceded in death by daughter, Debbie Kay Taylor; brothers, Jimmy Allen and Phillip Allen; sisters, Dorothy Jean Burton, Elaine Burton and Brenda Lee Sweeten.

She retired from Clarkesville Mill and enjoyed gardening, vegetables and flowers as well as canning and cooking. Mrs. Sweeten attended Old Nacoochee Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include daughters, Cindy Lynn Taylor of Cornelia, and Martha Jean Taylor of Demorest; son, Jeffery Scott Taylor of Demorest; sister and brother-in-law, Rita and Randy Addis of Clarkesville; sister-in-law, Stevie Allen of Clarkesville; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at Hillside Memorial Chapel Thursday, Feb. 6, from 4 until 8 p.m.

An online guestbook is available at hillsidememorialchapel.com.

Funeral arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.