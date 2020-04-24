Body

A private family graveside service for Evelyn Virginia Elrod, 88, of Cornelia, will be held at Yonah Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.

Mrs. Elrod passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Born Oct. 18, 1931, in the Habersham Mills Community, she was a daughter of the late James David and Sallie McEntire Elrod. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Austin Elrod; brothers, J.S. Elrod, Clifford Elrod, Berlin Elrod, and Roy Elrod; and sister, Audrey Elrod.

Mrs. Elrod was a homemaker and self-employed childcare worker. She also worked at various other businesses throughout Habersham County including, Nicolon, Chicopee, Piedmont Automotive, Fairview Elementary, and Clarkesville Garment Company. Mrs. Elrod enjoyed gardening which was apparent by her love of plants and flowers and her immaculately maintained lawn and gardens. She enjoyed collecting things and above all, loved spending time with her granddaughter. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Demorest.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Lillie Elrod of Dahlonega; daughter and companion, Robin Elrod and Gailya Axam of Atlanta; grandchildren, Kristen Elrod of Nashville, Tennessee, and Charlie Kelly of Ashville, North Carolina; sister-in-law, Edna Elrod of Clarkesville; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Future Growth Fund, 988 US 441 Business, Demorest, GA 30535, or to the Circle of Hope, P.O. Box 833, Cornelia, GA 30531.

