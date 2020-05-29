Body

Private graveside services for Florence Whisenant Sands, 80, of Clarkesville, were held Wednesday, May 27, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Sands passed away May 25, 2020.

Born June 18, 1939, in Clarkesville, she was the daughter of the late Buford Whisenant and the late Willene Youngblood Whisenant Ivester. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William P. Bill Sands Sr.; and daughter, Jeanine Sands.

Mrs. Sands was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and she was a retired secretary with Habersham County Board of Education.

Survivors include son, Phil Sands of Clarkesville; as well as a host of extended family.

