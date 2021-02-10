Body

Funeral services for Florrie Gail Carter Burrell, 72, of Carnesville, were held Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Toccoa Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Joey Whitlock officiating. Interment followed the service in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Burrell passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.

Born Aug. 25, 1948, in Toccoa, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Geneva Hunt Carter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Alton Burrell; two sons, Brian Edward Burrell and Anthony Scott Burrell; and granddaughter, Anna Whitlock.

She was a member of Toccoa Creek Baptist Church, and was active there with the WMU and the youth. Mrs. Burrell was a homemaker and pastor's wife.

Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Leigh Burrell Whitlock and the Rev. Joey Whitlock of Carnesville; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Amber Burrell of Clarkesville; grandchildren, Maley Whitlock, Abigail Whitlock, Drew Whitlock, Noah Burrell, Maggie Whitlock and Cooper Burrell.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Anna Mackenzie Whitlock Memorial Youth Fund at Toccoa Creek Baptist Church, 1635 Falls Road, Toccoa, GA, 30577.

