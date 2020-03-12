Body

Funeral services for Floyd Earnest Perry, 83, of Mt. Airy, are scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, in the chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home with the Rev. Billy Burrell officiating. A private interment will be held at Glade Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Michael Justus officiating.

Mr. Perry passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, in the loving company of his family.

Born Dec. 13, 1936, he was the son of the late Floyd and Mae Bell Fry Perry of Mt. Airy. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers, Bert, BB and Phil Perry; and sisters, Dorothy Perry and Bonnie Perry Nix.

In 1957, Earnest married the love of his life, Lillian Mae Franklin Perry. Together they celebrated over 62 wondrous years of marriage. Mr. Perry was owner and operator of Earnest Perry Construction for 60 years. He was hard working and enjoyed fishing, gardening, hunting and helping others. He loved his family and friends and was a member of Glade Creek Baptist Church. The highlight of his life was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His loving and caring spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survived by his beloved wife, Lillian Mae Franklin Perry of Mt. Airy; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Walter Crowder of Decatur; son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Gay Perry of Clarkesville; grandchildren and their spouses, Joshua and Leah Perry, Alex and Anna Bracewell Crowder, and Cody Crowder and his finance, Hannah Stern; great-grandchildren, Sawyer Perry, Blakely Perry, and Sara Beth Perry; brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Carolyn Perry of Mt. Airy; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ovaline and Sidney Abernathy of Calhoun, and Genevieve and Kirby Ward of Mt. Airy; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glade Creek Baptist Church, 884 Toccoa Highway, Mt. Airy, GA 30563.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.