Body

A private graveside service for family and friends of Frances Ellis Summers, 85, of Demorest formerly of Cornelia, is scheduled for Saturday, May 16, at Level Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Wayne Wilkes officiating.

Mrs. Summers went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Born Aug. 7, 1934, in Atlanta, she was the daughter of the late Kathleen Lanford Cochran and Tom Reid Ellis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Rev. Jack Earl Summers; and stepfather, Rush Cochran.

Frances graduated from Brown High School in Atlanta, in 1952. She was active in numerous sports, particularly basketball and tennis. After high school, she worked for Radio Corporation of America (RCA) as secretary to various department heads.

In 1953, Frances met her would-be husband, Jack, while he was home on leave from the Air Force. After a brief, formal courtship, the two were married in July 1954. They resided on the 463rd Airlift base in Ardmore, Oklahoma where Frances worked as secretary to the Comptroller, until Jack's discharge in December 1955. Upon returning to Georgia, Frances worked for Public Housing while Jack attended Georgia State University on the GI bill. Once they began their family, Frances was full-time homemaker, wife and mother. Upon her husband receiving a call to ministry and graduating with a Master of Divinity Degree in 1967, they faithfully served eight churches in the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church. Upon their retiring from active ministry, Frances and Jack served as minister and wife to Chattahoochee United Methodist in Helen, for the final 17 years of their total 59 years of ministry. Frances served many capacities throughout these years as Sunday school teacher for children and adults, leader of United Methodist Women's group and loved her church family deeply. She was a die-hard sports fan, an avid reader, and lover of people.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Sharon Summers and Greg Petitt of Cleveland; sons and daughters-in-law, Mark Ellis and Connie Summers of Athens, Paul Wesley and Julie Summers, and Andrew Reid and Debbie Summers, all of Barnesville; brother and sister-in-law, William Byron "Buddy" and Sylvia Cochran of Ellijay; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one niece; one nephew; other relatives and friends.

Flowers are accepted or the family requests that all donations be made to Chattahoochee United Methodist Church, Building Fund, c/o Sam Sutton - Treasurer, P.O. Box 994, Helen, GA. 30545.