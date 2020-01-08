Body

Memorial services for Frances Jean Painter Moore, 84, of Cleveland, were held Sunday, Jan. 5, from the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart, Cornelia.

Mrs. Moore passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at The Oaks at Scenic View.

Born June 22, 1935, in Dawson County, she was a daughter of the late Willie Roosevelt and Grace Ellen Whitmire Painter. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Robert Stephen Moore; siblings, Kate Key, Vickie Foster, Sue Perdue, and Joe Painter.

Mrs. Moore was retired from Wal-Mart and of the Baptist faith. In her spare time, she enjoyed NASCAR and the Atlanta Braves.

Surviving are children, Larry (Donna) Moore of Commerce, Tim Moore of Cleveland, and Pam Vashaw of Cleveland; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Sara Findley of Royston, David Painter of Banks County, and Charles Painter of Banks County.

