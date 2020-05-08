Body

Private graveside services for Francine Lonnette Ogle Rainey, 63, of Demorest, will be held at Camp Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Darrell Hayes officiating.

Mrs. Rainey passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Born Oct.16, 1956, in New Port, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Bethena Ball Ogle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Pamela Wright.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Mrs. Rainey was a member of Kenwood First Baptist Church in Fayetteville.

Surviving are her husband of 43 years, Gerald Bruce Rainey of Demorest; son and daughter-in-law, Blake and Hope Rainey of Senoia; daughters and sons-in-law, Samantha and Jesus Quiles, and Kayla and Dustin Wilbanks all of Demorest; grandchildren, Ethan Rainey, Summer Rainey, Toby Rainey, Titus Quiles, Brisa Quiles, Eva Quiles, Abi Quiles and Prim Quiles; brother, Dennis Ogle of Stockbridge; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.