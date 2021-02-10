Body

Memorial services for Frank Holsey Tufts, Jr., 88, of Sweetwater Community in Clarkesville, will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 27, at Hillside Memorial Chapel.

Mr. Tufts passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

Born May 13, 1932, in Sparta, he was the son of the late Frank H. Tufts Sr. and Thelma Wood Tufts. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Dawn Violet (Poneleit) Tufts; four sisters, Joyce Guetta of Milledgeville, Mary Ruth (Rudy) Peeler of Milledgeville, Ermine Archer of Macon, and Ann Church of Decatur; and grandchild, Beau Cantrell.

Frank served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy from 1950 to 1954. After his military service, he lived in Smyrna working for Lockheed in Marietta. Frank attended and did volunteer work at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Smyrna. Then while working in the oil business at Sinclair, BP and Fina, Frank achieved an Engineering Degree at Southern Tech in Atlanta. He then worked as the U.S. Government Asst. Motor Pool Manager in Atlanta. He was also owner, with his wife, Dawn V. Tufts of Dixie Gallery Antiques in Chamblee, Smyrna and Marietta, and finally moved the business to Clarkesville, after his retirement, where his amazing skill and innovation turned tired and dull antiques of old, in to beautiful treasures enjoyed by many. His daughters remember him especially, for his many inventions. Frank enjoyed all of his friends who were members of the "McDonalds" breakfast club every morning until COVID shut it down.

He is survived by his daughters, Margaret Ann Tufts of Roswell, Catherine Violet Tufts of Alto, and Frances Tufts Welch of Clarkesville; his grandchildren, Jason Edward Dunham of Florida, Forest Brook Cantrell and Elizabeth Dawn Clawson, both of Wisconsin, Ashley Rose Fulmer, Jeremy Robert Cantrell, Matthew Chancey Cantrell, and Ann Marie Couch; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Online condolences may be sent to the Tufts family at HillsideMemorialChapel.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.