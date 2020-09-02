Franklin Lamar Vonier Sr.

Body

Graveside memorial services for Franklin Lamar Vonier, 91, of Clarkesville, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Barwick Seventh-day Adventist Cemetery, in Barwick. The family respectfully requests that Covid-19 CDC guidelines be followed.

Mr. Vonier passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the Bell Minor Home following an extended illness.

Born Nov. 26, 1928, in Pavo, he was the son of the late Dan and Martha Willis Vonier. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of nearly 61 years, Ola Mae Croft Vonier; sons, Franklin Lamar Vonier Jr., Marcus Anthony Vonier, and Jim Vonier. He was the last surviving member of nine children, with Franklin being the youngest. Also, a special friend at Bell Minor Home, Betty Harbin.

Mr. Vonier was a member of Cleveland Seventh-day Adventist Church. He was owner of Vonier Shoe Repair in Clarkesville. Mr. Vonier retired from Ingles Market. He was so people oriented and well-liked by others, that Ingles customers often requested him to serve them. These traits carried over to the Bell Minor Home. He and the late Betty Harbin were the unofficial welcome committee for new residents. Mr. Vonier strived to make new residents feel comfortable and become involved in the many activities offered to them. He often went to their room and prayed with them when they were sick. Mr. Vonier was an avid gardener, loved to fish, and loved running a chainsaw to cut trees. It can truly be said, Mr. Vonier was not afraid of hard work.

Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Ricky and Debbie Vonier of Clarkesville, Wendell and Cathy Vonier of Cornelia, and Tim and Tammy Vonier of Sautee; daughter-in-law, Susan Vonier of Knoxville, Tennessee; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also, surviving is his beloved dog, Tadpole.

Mr. Vonier loved all his family but was especially fond of his granddaughters since he had no daughters of his own.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel, Demorest.