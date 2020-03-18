Body

Memorial services for Franklin 'Randolph' Duncan, 84, of Cornelia, were held Saturday, March 14, at Cornelia Christian Church with David Terrell and Greg Miller officiated.

On Wednesday March 11, 2020, Mr. Duncan went on to his heavenly home.

Born Aug. 21, 1935, he was the son of the late Frank and Maye Duncan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, AC Duncan, Maurice Duncan, and Ellen Dias; and his uncle, Wallace Duncan. At 84 years, he has found much needed peace and rest.

Among the loved ones he said goodbye to who are now coping with his loss are his brother, Stephen Duncan; sister, Ann Dean; four daughters, Sherrie Nathan, Connie Roberts, Deborah Powers, and Hope Senador; and his son, Kenneth Duncan.

Randolph was proud owner of Appletown Autos where he served the Cornelia and surrounding communities. His friends and clients knew him as a businessman who loved what he did with a strong passion from a young age for automobiles. Although, Randolph had been in sales in some form or fashion most of his life, as a Habersham County native he often remarked his many years as the owner of Appletown Autos were the best days of his life. His business was more than a workplace for him, it was one to hold court with much laughter and fellowship with colleagues, family and friends. Randolph's sense of humor and infectious laughter were a draw to all who visited. Those family and close friends who knew him the best, knew of his compassion and charity for those in need.

He is now made perfect by God and the entire family here and in Heaven is rejoicing in that. The family welcomed all who would join to celebrate the life of Randolph. We encouraged communion and laughter as would have been his desire as we celebrate his homecoming.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.