Funeral services for Fred Ray "Freddie" Shook, 64, of Adel, formerly of the Batesville community, were held Thursday, Jan. 14, in the chapel of Boone Funeral Home with the Rev. Phillip Badley officiating and military honors were provided by the Patriot Guard and the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1090.

Mr. Shook passed away Sunday, Jan. 2021.

Born Oct. 15, 1956, in Demorest, he was the son of the late Chester Elec Shook and Lillian Vedell Elliott Shook.

He lived the past 27 years in Cook County and was a retired corrections officer with the Georgia Department of Corrections. Fred was a member of Massee Baptist Church and had served in the Army Reserve.

Survivors include his loving wife, Lisa Brady Shook of Adel; one son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Tiffany Shook of Glennville; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Kerri and Michael Merriett of Clarkesville, Chrissy and Bud Cowart of Adel, and Brittany White of Adel; seven grandchildren, Ray Shook and Noah Shook, both of Savannah, Hailey Mabrey of Adel, Ethan Gragg, Ana Merriett, Braiden Merriett, and Makinley Merriett, all of Clarkesville; one brother, Wade Shook of Demorest; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Kathy and Mike Archer of Clarkesville, Ann and Ronnie Webb of Cornelia, and Carol Houston of Alto; his father-in-law, Bobby Brady of Adel; and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dana and David Eubanks of Galveston Island, Texas.

Mr. Shook's son and daughter, Chris Shook and Kerri Merriett, provided eulogies at the service. Ethan Gragg played guitar and sang "Broken Halos." Other special music played at the service included "Dancing in the Sky" and "I Can Only Imagine."

Visitation was held Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Boone Funeral Home.

In keeping with Mr. Shook's wishes, he was cremated following the service.

