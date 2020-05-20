Body

Memorial services for Fulton A. Denny, 74, of Cornelia will be held at a later date.

Mr. Denny went to his Heavenly Home Saturday, May 17, 2020, following a brief illness under hospice care.

Born Feb. 10, 1946, in Clayton, he was the son of the late Ira Parker and Nancy Jean Denny. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Denny.

He was a United States Marine Corps Veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He was a memnber of First Baptist Church of Cornelia. Fulton loved to spend time in the garden working with his flowers and he also enjoyed travling extensivly both in the United States and abroad. Fulton was known as "Papa" or "Pops" to his grandchildren who he enjoyed spending time with.

Survivors include his loving wife of 30 years, Gail Fincher Denny of Cornelia; four children; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one sister, Scarlet Woods of Statesboro.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.