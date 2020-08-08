Body

Memorial services for Garth Irwin Smith, 85, of Mt. Airy, are scheduled for 11 am, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church of Cornelia with grandson, Rev. William Heath and Rev. Andy Chambers officiating. A private inurnment will be held at Level Grove Cemetery.

Mr. Smith passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

Born March 26, 1935, in Toronto-Ontario, Canada, he was a son of the late Arthur William Smith and Edris Josephine Stone Smith. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Sandy Rackowski Smith; and brothers, Warren Smith and Stuart Smith.

Mr. Smith was a retired technician with the former Baycor now Ten Cate. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Cornelia where he enjoyed the Saints and Sinners Sunday school class. Mr. Smith enjoyed bee keeping, fishing and playing the trumpet and guitar in his spare time.

Surviving are his wife, Sue Payne Smith of Mt. Airy; son and daughter-in-law, David Smith (Sherry) of Cleveland; daughters and sons-in-law, Susan Heath (Bill) of Bremen, and Diane Izzard (Bill) of Crescent City, Florida; stepdaughters, Janet Payne and Sharon Usher both of Warner Robins; sisters, Lynette Doolen and Edris Gillet both of Wisconsin; grandchildren and spouses, Christie McLean (Joe), Stephanie Rhinehart (Adam), William Heath (Amanda), and Sandy Walker (Stephen); stepgrandchildren and spouses, Seina Darcey (Tim), Christina Thompson (Andrew), and Eliza Usher; great-grandchildren, Reagan Rhinehart, Will Heath, Belle Heath, Becca Heath, Brennan Darcey, and Havan Darcey; several nieces and nephews.

For those not able to attend, the service will be live streamed from the Frist Presbyterian Church of Cornelia Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/First-Presbyterian-Church-of-Cornelia-GA-142221962501929.

For those in attendance, there will be a brief time of fellowship following the service Saturday at the church.

Those in attendance are reminded to follow social distancing and public health guidelines regarding COVID-19.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Cornelia, P.O. Box 165, Cornelia, GA 30531.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, is in charge of arrangements.