Gary Hobert Minish, 62, of Gillsville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. A graveside service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at L.L. Evans Family Cemetery, adjacent to Hickory Flat UMC Cemetery in Lula. Services will be live-streamed from McGahee-Griffin and Stewart’s Facebook page for those not able to attend. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.