Body

Private family services for Geneva Stevens "Carol" Raia, 70, of the Batesville Community, Clarkesville, will be held at a later time.

Mrs. Raia passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Born April 5, 1949, in Asheville, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late James Sr. and Virginia Shope Stevens. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Stevens Jr.; and sister, Tina Delpar.

Carol was a Medical Transcriptionist with Habersham Medical Center for many years and was of the Catholic faith.

Survivors include her loving husband of 48 years, Lewis Joseph Raia, Jr. of the Batesville Community, Clarkesville; sons, Jason L.S. Raia of Valley Forge, Pennsylvania; Jared D. Raia of the Batesville Community, Clarkesville; brother, Wayne Stevens of Hickory, North Carolina; step-children, Sharon Raia Scarpitta, and Jeffrey Allen Raia Sr. both of St. Petersburg, Florida; step-grandchildren, Callie Nieto, Melissa Raia, Nicole Raia, and Jeffrey A. Raia Jr.

An online guest book is available at hillsidememorialchapel.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.