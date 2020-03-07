Body

Funeral services for George Poindexter Hewes IV "Jimmy," 59, of Clarkesville, are scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at the St. Andrews Cathedral in Jackson, Mississippi. Interment will follow the service in the Lakewood Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mr. Hewes passed this life early Saturday morning, Feb. 29, 2020, at his Clarkesville home.

Born April 21, 1960, in Jackson, Mississippi, he was a son of the late Helen and George P. Hewes III.

Deaf since a very early age, with other physical challenges along the way, Jimmy led a proud-fully fought life. He attended Magnolia Speech School in Jackson, Mississippi, and Clarke School for Hearing and Speech in North Hampton, Massachusetts. Jimmy also worked at Puckett Machinery in Flowood, Mississippi, and later at Goodwill of North Georgia in Toccoa.

Among his pleasures were movies and tv; most notably science fiction ("Star Trek" and "Dr. Who"), and Martial Arts (Kung Fu and Bruce Lee), as well as Breaking News, Weather and Sports. Jimmy arrived in Georgia after Hurricane Katrina, along with his loyalty to the Ole Miss Rebels and New Orleans Saints, as well as the Atlanta Braves (after the All-Star break). Jimmy also liked feeding songbirds, and was at times, tolerant of squirrel pigs. Jimmy's cat, Angel also admired the songbirds.

He is survived by his aunt, Mrs. Betty Scott of Jackson, Mississippi; brother, Russell of Jackson, Mississippi; sister, Laura Bell and her husband, John of Clarkesville; nephews, Dex Hewes and Will Adkins; nieces, Lennon and Presley Hewes; and many loving cousins of the Hewes, Morrison, and Scott families of Mississippi.

The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until the service hour Monday.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations should be made in Jimmy's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.

Have a safe return home Mr. Jimmy. Wrapped in Love. So say we All.

