Funeral services for Gertrude Gragg Lovell, 91, of Clayton, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Flat Rock Baptist Church with the Rev. Albert Givino and the Rev. Michael Rogers officiating and the Rev. Avery Lawrence officiating at graveside. There will be a visitation from 1 until 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 there will be outside speakers, and for those who wish to remain in their cars they can tune into 94.1 on the radio to listen to the service.

Mrs. Lovell passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at her home.

Born May 4, 1929, in Rabun County, she was the daughter of the late Harley Gragg and Omie Free. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Lovell; three brothers, Loren Gragg, John Lewis Gragg, and Edmond Gragg; and sister, Grace Thompson.

She graduated high school at Lakemont High School, she was a lifelong member of Flat Creek Baptist Church where she was also the oldest member. She was the vacation bible school director for 15 years and the church treasurer for 20 years. She was a WMU member, and she worked as a nurse’s aide for Ridgecrest Hospital for 32 years. She enjoyed fishing and reading and her grandkids.

She is survived by daughter, Susan and Paul Spencer of Dunwoody; a special friend, that was like a daughter to her, Gloria and Doyle Rogers of Tiger; two sisters, Elizabeth (Lib) and Max Epperson of Canton, and Jeanette and Nick Nichols of Wahalla, South Carolina; and two grandkids.

The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregivers, Jodie Lovell, Belinda Turpin, Debbie Gragg, Patricia Addis, and Robin Welch.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Flat Creek Baptist building fund at 1433 Low Gap Road, Lakemont GA, 30552.

The family is at their respective residences.

Hunter Funeral Home of Clayton is in charge of arrangements.