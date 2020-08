Body

Gloria 'Elaine' Segars Caraway Gordy, 59, of Toccoa, passed away at a Gainesville Hospital, on August 10, 2020. A private service was held Wednesday, Aug. 12. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate monetary donations to be used for funeral expenses, in care of the family at 315 Pinetree Road, Toccoa, GA 30577. Habersham Crematory of Cornelia was in charge of arrangements.