Gregory Trent Whitehead, 60, of Demorest, passed away Saturday, Jan.16, 2021. A memorial service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart. Services will be live-streamed from McGahee-Griffin and Stewart’s Facebook page for those not able to attend. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the service hour on Sunday at the funeral home. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.