Funeral services for Harold Allen, 86, of Clarkesville, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart with the Rev. Grady Walden officiating. Interment will follow in Clarkesville City Cemetery.

Mr. Allen passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.

Born Aug. 18, 1934, in Thomaston, he was the son of the late Claude E. and Mary Katherine Allen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Josephine Allen; sister and brother-in-law, Nadine and James Bowen; and brother-in-law, Donald Sosebee.

Mr. Allen retired as a department manager with Scovill Manufacturing after many years of service. He proudly served his county in the United States Army. Mr. Allen was a member of Clarkesville Baptist Church where he served as Trustee and a member of Brotherhood and prepared the Brotherhood breakfast for over 30 years. He was a loving father and grandfather. Mr. Allen helped start the Habersham County Recreation Department and was a member of the Clarkesville Masonic Lodge.

Surviving are his son, David Harold Allen of Clarkesville; daughter and son-in-law, Gwendolyn and Denzil Hall of Clarkesville; grandchildren and spouses, Kleé and Brooke Hall, Chris and Melissa Allen, Hollie and Shawn Shirley, Amanda Hall, Maggie Allen, Marcia and Noah Hamil, and Jermaine and Jenny Wiley; six great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Brenda and Larry Benfield of Demorest, and Ruth Sosebee of Gainesville; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Desi, Anna Paige and Emma Barrett; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Marlene Allen, Barbara Allen, and Betty and Donald Davis.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service hour Thursday at the funeral home.

The family respectfully requests that all in attendance please wear a mask and adhere to the public health and social distancing guidelines regarding COVID-19.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Clarkesville Baptist Church, 1287 Washington Street, Clarkesville, GA 30523.

