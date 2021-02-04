Body

Funeral services for Harris Neil Fennell, 86, of Clarkesville, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel with Pastor Jimmy Sargent and Pastor Jonathan Fennell officiating. Interment will follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens.

Pastor Fennell passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.

Born March 16, 1934, in Laurens County, he was the son of the late Thelmer and Ruby Fennell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Merle Fennell; and sister, Greta Fay Fennell.

Pastor Fennell was a retired minister having served for 31 years at Smyrna Assembly of God. Other churches included: Eastside Assembly of God in Savannah, and Newington Assembly of God in Newington.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 65 years, Ann Fennell of Clarkesville; daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Henry Marsh of Jacksonville, Florida; son, Joseph Fennell of Clarkesville; sons and daughters-in-law, Jonathan and Lisa Fennell, Covington, and Justin and Dretha Fennell, Lakeland, Florida; sister, and brother-in-law, Cynthia and Ron Bennett of Augusta; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Janet Fennell of Conyers; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, Feb. 3, from 4 until 7 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.