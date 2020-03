Body

Hattie Virginia Hicks Seeley, 72, of Carnesville, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020.Private family services and visitation will be held. Interment will follow in Nicholson City Cemetery. An online guest register is available and may be viewed at mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, is in charge of arrangements.